By Timothy Pratt
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS May 22 Las Vegas police were seeking
two men on Tuesday over a foiled weekend heist in which robbers
tried to grab $115,000 in casino chips from a blackjack table,
spraying the dealer with a substance akin to pepper spray.
Police said two men approached a blackjack table at the
Bellagio Hotel late on Saturday, and one of them sprayed a guest
and a card dealer, according to the arrest report. One of the
pair grabbed 23 chips valued at $5,000 each and tried to flee.
Hotel employees stopped one of the men, identified as
Michael Belton, 24, of California. He was arrested and was being
held on $60,000 bail, police said.
The other man got away. Police were looking for him and
another suspect identified as Carlos Rodriguez, 43, who was to
meet the two at the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel, the arrest report
said.
Belton, who wore sunglasses and a black wig during the
attempted heist, told police he got involved in the plot after
answering an ad Rodriguez posted on the Craigslist website
seeking help repossessing cars, the arrest report said.
Rodriguez told Belton he planned to rob the Bellagio, cash
in the chips and split the proceeds. Belton is unemployed and
said he needed money to help his ill grandparents.
Belton dropped the chips when employees grabbed him. He has
been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of burglary
and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to a
criminal complaint filed on Monday.
The attempted robbery was at least the third at the Bellagio
since 2000. In a high-profile attempt in 2010, Anthony Carleo,
29, the so-called Biker Bandit, tried to steal $1.5 million in
casino chips. He confessed and has been sentenced to nine to 27
years in prison.
Bellagio representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
