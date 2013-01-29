WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday improper maintenance
was the likely cause of a Dec. 7, 2011 air tour helicopter crash
near Las Vegas that killed the pilot and four passengers.
The board said its investigation of the crash of a Sundance
Helicopters Eurocopter AS350 found inadequate maintenance,
including degraded material, improper installation and
inadequate inspections.
"This investigation is a potent reminder that what happens
in the maintenance hangar is just as important for safety as
what happens in the air," NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman said in
a statement.