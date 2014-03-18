March 18 A news helicopter crashed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday near the Space Needle, setting cars on fire, local media and police reported.

A 37-year-old man who crawled out of one car was transported to a local hospital, the Seattle Police Department said on its Twitter page. Three cars were set on fire, police said.

Local television station KOMO reported the fallen aircraft was a news helicopter. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Scott Malone)