By Jason McLure
| LITTLETON, N.H.
LITTLETON, N.H. Nov 29 A former New Hampshire
hospital technician faces new federal charges for allegedly
infecting more than 30 patients with hepatitis C using
virus-tainted syringe needles he had previously used on himself.
David Kwiatkowski, 33, a traveling medical technician who
had most recently worked at Exeter Hospital in southern New
Hampshire, was charged with seven counts of tampering with a
consumer product and seven counts of obtaining controlled
substances by fraud, U.S. Attorney for the District of New
Hampshire John Kacavas said on Thursday.
The charges replace a two-count indictment filed in June.
Prosecutors allege that Kwiatkowski, who has hepatitis C,
stole syringes of the drug fentanyl intended for patients and
injected himself with the anesthetic. He then refilled the
syringes with saline solution, leaving the needles for the
hospital to re-use on patients, they say.
Hepatitis C can cause serious liver damage and is
responsible for more deaths in the United States annually than
HIV.
The Justice Department says that Kwiatkowski learned he had
the disease in June 2010 but patients continued to be injected
with infected needles long afterward.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each
product tampering charge and up to four years for each fraud
count.
Kwiatkowski had also worked in states including Georgia, New
York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona and Kansas since 2007.
Patients from hospitals where Kwiatkowski formerly worked in
Kansas, Maryland and New Hampshire have tested positive for the
disease.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Xavier Briand)