By Mary Wisniewski
| CINCINNATI
CINCINNATI Aug 7 Bubbly and athletic, Heather
Padgett, raised in a loving family in the Cincinnati suburbs,
would not fit the stereotype of a heroin addict.
But the 28-year-old former administrative assistant's
addiction was so bad, she used heroin while pregnant. Her twin
girls were born nine months ago while she was in treatment, and
they suffered tremors from withdrawal.
"I never thought I'd be pregnant and using drugs," Padgett
said. Until she got clean last August, she was part of what the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called a
heroin epidemic - a 100 percent rise in heroin addiction among
Americans between 2002 and 2013.
The sharp rise in heroin addiction, coupled with the risks
of newborns developing withdrawal symptoms after they are sent
home, has led a group of Cincinnati hospitals to try what they
say is the first program of its kind in the United States:
testing all mothers, or their infants, for opiates regardless of
background, not just those who seem high-risk.
The aim, they say, is to catch as early as possible any
infants at risk of suffering from withdrawal because of their
mothers' drug abuse. Known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
(NAS), infants can experience extreme irritability, poor feeding
and diarrhea, all of which can show 48 to 96 hours after birth.
By that time, many have already been taken home, where they
could have seizures, or suffer abuse from parents faced with
inconsolable crying.
"The key thing we wanted to do is identify these infants
early on," said Dr. Scott Wexelblatt of the Cincinnati
Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Between 2004 and 2013, the national admission rate to
intensive care units for NAS increased almost 300 percent to 27
cases per 1,000 admissions, according to a report in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
Ohio has seen a 760 percent increase in the number of babies
diagnosed with NAS between 2004 and 2013, and an average of five
dependent babies were hospitalized every day in 2013, according
to a Ohio health department report in July. The average cost is
nearly $58,000 per hospitalization, which added up to $97
million in 2013, the report said.
Cincinnati doctors say key to their program's success is
that women are not subject to criminal prosecution in Ohio if
they test positive.
This is in contrast to Tennessee, Alabama and South
Carolina, where women using illegal drugs during pregnancy can
be prosecuted, according to Farah Diaz-Tello, a senior staff
attorney for the Washington-based National Advocates for
Pregnant Women. Attempts have also been made to criminalize drug
use during pregnancy in five other states.
TREMBLING AND SCREAMING
With the help of a state grant, Cincinnati hospitals moved
from universal screening, which meant asking mothers questions
to see if they might be using drugs, to universal testing,
Wexelblatt said.
The idea is not without controversy. The American College of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends screening women for
possible drug use, rather than mandatory testing. Diaz-Tello
said there is a concern that if medical staff know a baby could
be vulnerable to NAS, they may be more likely to see symptoms
and overtreat.
She said the advocacy group also worried that test data
could be used to bolster arguments for criminal laws.
But the Cincinnati hospitals found that one in four of the
women who tested positive for opiates would not have been
discovered through screening, Wexelblatt said.
"There can be a lot of denial," said Dr. Jim Greenberg,
Cincinnati Children's director of neonatology.
Under the program, mothers are asked if they will submit to
testing. Almost all agree, but if they do not, their babies are
tested instead, meaning every mother or infant is tested before
leaving the hospital.
The mothers who test positive are given information about
opiates and their newborns are kept longer for observation,
health officials said.
Babies suffering from opiate withdrawal are almost
impossible to console. A training film used at Cincinnati
Children's shows a baby trembling, flailing, screaming and
knocking away its pacifier in a panic.
Megan Schaefer, a nurse at the hospital, said the staff try
to get NAS babies into private rooms to reduce stimulus. They
are swaddled tightly, and volunteer "cuddlers" come in to help
nurses keep them content.
In the one-third of cases where non-drug measures do not
work, the babies get methadone, and are gradually weaned. Drug
treatment typically takes 13 days. Wexelblatt said any long-term
effects are not yet known.
Parents meet with health and social workers about care for
the babies, and mothers are referred for treatment if they are
not getting it already. About 20 percent of babies are in a
"safety plan" involving other helpers, such as a grandmother,
and fewer than 20 percent go to foster care statewide,
Wexelblatt said.
"Never let a baby slip through that could have been saved,"
said Dr. Michael Marcotte of Good Samaritan Hospital in
Cincinnati, who works with addicted mothers and helped treat
Padgett's addiction.
