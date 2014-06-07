UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.
March 20 Britain's Hansteen Holdings has agreed to sell its German and Dutch property portfolios for 1.28 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to entities owned by funds advised by affiliates of the Blackstone Group LP and M7 Real Estate, the company said on Monday.
* To sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corporation for $178.7 million (644.4 million lira based on the Turkish Central Bank USD exchange rate dated March 17, 2017)