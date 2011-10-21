SEATTLE Oct 21 The Hertz car rental company said on Friday that 26 Muslim drivers at Seattle's airport who received termination letters in a dispute over prayer breaks could still return to work if they signed an agreement on break rules by the end of the day.

A group of 34 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were suspended three weeks ago for failing to clock in and out for the breaks, a move their union called religious discrimination.

The union organized protests at the Seattle airport's Hertz location and said Muslim employees complained of a hostile work environment. Eight workers have since returned to the job after agreeing to clock in and out.

Hertz <HTZ.N, which says the drivers were suspended for failing to clock in and out as required under a collective bargaining agreement, sent them termination letters on Thursday.

But Richard Broome, a Hertz spokesman, said the workers could still return to work if they signed and returned the written agreement by the end of Friday.

"We'll hold up until the end of the day," Broome said.

Teamsters Local 117, the union representing the Muslim workers, lodged grievances with the National Labor Relations Board and said it would file religious discrimination claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Washington state law allows employees two paid 10-minute breaks during an eight-hour shift.

Teamsters attorney Dan Swedloe said the fired workers, who earn between $9.15 and $9.90 an hour, felt "disrespected" and that Hertz implemented a unilateral change when the company suspended them without first negotiating with the union.

Hertz said it had accommodated the Muslim workers' prayer schedule for 15 years at the Seattle airport location and created a designated space for them to pray.

"Clocking out became necessary when there was widespread abuse of break privileges, and to ensure fairness for all of our 320 Seattle airport employees," Broome said. (Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jerry Norton)