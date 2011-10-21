SEATTLE Oct 21 The Hertz car rental company
said on Friday that 26 Muslim drivers at Seattle's airport who
received termination letters in a dispute over prayer breaks
could still return to work if they signed an agreement on break
rules by the end of the day.
A group of 34 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International
Airport were suspended three weeks ago for failing to clock in
and out for the breaks, a move their union called religious
discrimination.
The union organized protests at the Seattle airport's Hertz
location and said Muslim employees complained of a hostile work
environment. Eight workers have since returned to the job after
agreeing to clock in and out.
Hertz <HTZ.N, which says the drivers were suspended for
failing to clock in and out as required under a collective
bargaining agreement, sent them termination letters on
Thursday.
But Richard Broome, a Hertz spokesman, said the workers
could still return to work if they signed and returned the
written agreement by the end of Friday.
"We'll hold up until the end of the day," Broome said.
Teamsters Local 117, the union representing the Muslim
workers, lodged grievances with the National Labor Relations
Board and said it would file religious discrimination claims
with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Washington state law allows employees two paid 10-minute
breaks during an eight-hour shift.
Teamsters attorney Dan Swedloe said the fired workers, who
earn between $9.15 and $9.90 an hour, felt "disrespected" and
that Hertz implemented a unilateral change when the company
suspended them without first negotiating with the union.
Hertz said it had accommodated the Muslim workers' prayer
schedule for 15 years at the Seattle airport location and
created a designated space for them to pray.
"Clocking out became necessary when there was widespread
abuse of break privileges, and to ensure fairness for all of
our 320 Seattle airport employees," Broome said.
