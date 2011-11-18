* Highway travel down 3.7 billion miles in Sept
* Highway travel declined every month since Feb
WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. highway travel fell in
September, marking the seventh consecutive month that driving
has declined this year, the U.S. Transportation Department said
on Friday.
Americans drove 244.2 billion miles (393 billion km) in
September, down 3.7 billion miles, or 1.5 percent, from a year
earlier.
With the economy sputtering and fuel costs relatively high,
highway travel has declined year-on-year every month reported
by the department since February.
Highway travel was down throughout the country in
September, falling the most in the South Atlantic, down 2
percent, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in the South Gulf
region.
Overall, highway travel for the first nine months of the
year fell 1.3 percent from the same period in 2010, the
department said.
The Transportation Department tracks motorists through more
than 4,000 automatic traffic recorders operated by state
highway agencies.
