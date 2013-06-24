LITTLE COLORADO RIVER, Ariz., June 23 Daredevil Nik Wallenda completed a historic high-wire walk over a section of the Grand Canyon on Sunday, greeted with wild cheers after finishing his journey over the yawning chasm on a 2-inch (5-cm) steel cable.

Wallenda, the self-described "King of the High Wire," walked 1,400 feet (426.7 metres) across the crimson-hued canyon with just the distant ribbon of the Little Colorado River beneath him. The event was broadcast live around the world.

