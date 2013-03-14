* 2.3 percent of those tested were infected
* Nearly half of those infected had never been tested
March 14 Some 2.3 percent of 8,500 poor
heterosexuals living in cities with high rates of HIV infection
tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS, and nearly half
of those who were infected said they had never had an HIV test
before the study, U.S. health officials said on Thursday.
The findings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention underscore the links between poverty and HIV
infection in the United States, where up to 44 percent of new
infections are clustered in 12 major cities, including Chicago,
Washington, New York and Los Angeles.
The study, published in the CDC's Mortality and Morbidity
Weekly Report, involved a sampling of nearly 8,500 heterosexuals
in 21 cities.
For the study, researchers analyzed 2010 data on
heterosexuals in areas with a high AIDS burden who were
considered to have low-socioeconomic status, which they defined
as having an income below the federal poverty level or no more
than a high school education.
More than 70 percent of participants were African American.
Of those tested, 197, or 2.3 percent, were infected with
HIV, with highest rates of infection occurring among blacks,
those who reported using crack cocaine or those who exchanged
sex for money or drugs.
Education and income made a difference as well, with higher
infection rates reported among people who did not have a high
school diploma or those with annual household incomes of less
than $10,000. Infection rates were highest among study
participants in the Northeast and South.
Overall, 25.8 percent of the study participants had never
been tested for HIV.
The CDC said the findings make clear the need for HIV
prevention efforts that address this population's specific
needs, as well as efforts that link infected individuals to
care.
Prior studies have shown that certain groups of HIV patients
- the poor, minorities, women and drug users - tended to have
worse outcomes and die earlier. But programs that help address
barriers to care, such as transportation to clinics or providing
housing to homeless individuals, can help people live longer and
reduce HIV transmission.
According to the CDC, 1.2 million Americans have HIV, and 1
in 5 U.S. adults with HIV do not know they are infected.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Vicki Allen)