* More than half of young people with HIV do not know it
* Black gay, bisexual youths at high risk
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 27 More than half of young people
in the United States infected with HIV, the virus that causes
AIDS, are not aware of it, according to a new report by
government health officials that zeroes in on one of the
remaining hot spots of HIV infection in America.
Released on Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, the report found young people ages 13 to 24
account for 26 percent of all new HIV infections in the United
States.
"The data are stark and worrying," Dr. Kevin Fenton,
director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis,
STD and TB Prevention at the CDC, said in a telephone interview.
In 2010, 72 percent of the estimated 12,000 new HIV
infections in young people occurred in young men who have sex
with men, and nearly half of new infections were among young,
black males.
"We are particularly concerned about what is happening with
HIV among young black and bisexual men," Fenton said.
"They account for 39 percent of all new infections among
youth and more than half of new infections among young men who
have sex with men."
Fenton said the proportion of young people infected with HIV
has remained relatively stable during the last few years, but
infection rates appear to be increasing in these populations.
And because many of the newly infected gay or bisexual males
are just beginning to explore their sexuality, stigma and
homophobia are making HIV testing and treatment far more
challenging.
Only 22 percent of sexually active high school students in
the United States have ever been tested for HIV, and only 35
percent of people ages 18 to 24 have been tested.
According to the report, which looked at risk behaviors
among high school students in 12 states and in nine large urban
school districts, young gay and bisexual men are significantly
less likely to use condoms, they are more likely to drink
alcohol or use drugs before sex, and they are more likely to
have four or more partners during their lifetime compared with
young men who had sex only with females.
And because so few get tested, HIV infected people under age
25 are significantly less likely than those who are older to get
and stay in care, and to have their virus controlled at a level
that helps them stay healthy and reduce their risk of
transmitting HIV to partners.
CDC also found that many young men who have sex with men are
less likely than others to have been taught about HIV or AIDS in
school.
To address some of the issues, the CDC is funding a program
that targets both the at-risk youths and the homophobia and
stigma in the community that drives them underground.
In September, Georgia, a state where new HIV infections
among those 13 to 24 years old exceed the national average -
accounting for as many as one-third of all new HIV infections -
won a grant as part of a pilot project to find better ways of
targeting these at-risk youth.
"We think that it's really critical that the discussions we
have about HIV prevention and access to HIV become fully
integrated into the social fabric of the youth culture," Dr.
Melanie Thompson of the Georgia Department of Public Health said
in a telephone interview.
The Care and Prevention in the United States (CAPUS) project
is a three-year program led by the CDC and other government
agencies aimed at reducing HIV and AIDS among racial and ethnic
minorities in the United States.
The program focuses on addressing social, economic, clinical
and structural factors influencing HIV health outcomes.
"We are just beginning," Thompson said, adding that the
program would focus specifically on the lives of young men who
have sex with men and the barriers to testing and treatment.
To address stigma and bullying in the community, the program
would feature training in which straight leaders in the faith
community, business leaders, and entertainers learn about stigma
and how it affects HIV in their community.
"It is a huge challenge, but I think if we do this from the
point of view of trying to end an epidemic that is decimating
our young people, and do it in a way that is science-based, I
think we can make progress," she said.