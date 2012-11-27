* More than half of young people with HIV do not know it
* Black gay, bisexual youths at high risk
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 27 More than half of young people
in the United States who are infected with HIV are not aware of
it, according to a new report by government health officials
that zeroes in on one of the remaining hot spots of HIV
infection in America.
Young people ages 13 to 24 account for 26 percent of all new
HIV infections, according to the report by the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, which was released on Tuesday.
"Given everything we know about HIV and how to prevent it in
30 years of fighting the disease, it's just unacceptable that
young people are becoming infected at such high rates," CDC
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on a conference call with
reporters.
Every month, 1,000 young people in America become infected
with HIV, an incurable infection that costs $400,000 to treat
over a lifetime, Frieden said. If left untreated, HIV infection
leads to AIDS and early death.
"The data are stark and worrying," Dr. Kevin Fenton,
director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis,
STD and TB Prevention at the CDC, said in a telephone interview.
In 2010, 72 percent of the estimated 12,000 new HIV
infections in young people occurred in young men who have sex
with men, and nearly half of new infections were among young,
black males.
"We are particularly concerned about what is happening with
HIV among young black and bisexual men," Fenton said. "They
account for 39 percent of all new infections among youth and
more than half of new infections among young men who have sex
with men."
Fenton said the proportion of young people infected with HIV
has remained relatively stable during the last few years, but
infection rates appear to be increasing in these populations.
And because many of the newly infected gay or bisexual males
are just beginning to explore their sexuality, stigma and
homophobia are making HIV testing and treatment far more
challenging.
Although the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics
recommend routine screening for HIV starting in the early teens,
"too few young people are getting tested," Frieden said.
Only 13 percent of all high school students and only 22
percent of sexually active high school students have ever been
tested for HIV, the CDC found.
The figures for young adults aged 18 to 24 are not much
better, with only 35 percent of people in this age group
reporting ever having been tested for HIV.
Frieden said one reason for the higher rates of infection
among young gay and bisexual men of all races was a higher rate
of risky behaviors compared with their heterosexual peers.
According to the report, a large analysis of risk behaviors
among high school students revealed that gay and bisexual males
are much more likely to have multiple sex partners, to inject
illegal drugs and to use alcohol or drugs before sex. They are
much less likely to use condoms.
And because so few get tested, HIV-infected people under age
25 are significantly less likely than those who are older to get
and stay in care, and to have their virus controlled at a level
that helps them stay healthy and reduce their risk of
transmitting HIV to partners.
The CDC also found that many young men who have sex with men
are less likely than others to have been taught about HIV or
AIDS in school.
"We have to correct a lot of myths and misconceptions,"
Frieden said. "It is astonishing the level of ignorance about
basic physiology that may high school and middle school students
have."
To address some of the issues, the CDC is funding a program
that targets both at-risk youths and the homophobia and stigma
in the community that drives them underground.
In September, Georgia, a state where new HIV infections
among those 13 to 24 years old exceed the national average -
accounting for as many as one-third of all new HIV infections -
won a grant as part of a pilot project to find better ways of
targeting these at-risk youth.
"We think that it's really critical that the discussions we
have about HIV prevention and access to HIV become fully
integrated into the social fabric of the youth culture," Dr.
Melanie Thompson, of the Georgia Department of Public Health,
said in a telephone interview.
Care and Prevention in the United States, known as CAPUS, is
a three-year program led by the CDC and other government
agencies aimed at reducing HIV and AIDS among racial and ethnic
minorities in the United States. It focuses on addressing
social, economic, clinical and structural factors influencing
HIV health outcomes.
"It is a huge challenge," said Thompson, "but I think if we
do this from the point of view of trying to end an epidemic that
is decimating our young people, and do it in a way that is
science-based, I think we can make progress."