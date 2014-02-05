NEW YORK Feb 5 Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's cause of death remains undetermined, pending further studies, a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said on Wednesday.

The Academy Award-winning actor's body was discovered on Sunday in a Greenwich Village apartment, officials said. Dozens of tiny bags of what appeared to be heroin were found in the apartment, police sources said. (Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)