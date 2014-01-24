WASHINGTON Jan 24 No American financial
institution is too large to indict and no bank executive immune
from criminal prosecution, Attorney General Eric Holder said in
a television interview.
In an interview with MSNBC scheduled to be broadcast on
Friday, Holder cited the case against JPMorgan Chase & Co
, which in November agreed to a civil settlement under
which it would pay $13 billion to end a series of government
investigations into its marketing and sale of mortgage-backed
securities.
The settlement with JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, allowed
prosecutors to pursue criminal charges if warranted, and that
investigation is ongoing.
"There are no institutions that are too big to indict,"
Holder said, according to an MSNBC transcript released before
the interview.
"There are no individuals who are in such high level
positions that they cannot be indicted, criminally
investigated," he said.
The Justice Department is investigating "significant
financial institutions," Holder said without elaborating.
"And the focus of those investigations is not only on the
institutions but on individuals as well," he told MSNBC.
Holder told Reuters in December the Justice Department plans
to bring civil mortgage fraud cases against several financial
institutions early in 2014, using the JPMorgan case as a
template.