NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder on Thursday defended the Justice Department's record
of financial crime enforcement, while acknowledging that some of
the behavior that sparked the financial crisis did not rise to
the level of criminality.
Speaking before an audience of about 400 students and
professors at Columbia University, where he received both
undergraduate and law school degrees, Holder said the Justice
Department has taken "bold, unprecedented steps" toward
combatting financial crime.
The Obama administration has been criticized for not
bringing more high-profile prosecutions in the aftermath of the
financial crisis.
"We've found that much of the conduct that led to the
financial crisis was unethical and irresponsible," Holder said
in prepared remarks.
"But we also have discovered that some of this behavior -
while morally reprehensible - may not necessarily have been
criminal."
Enumerating the Justice Department's successes, Holder said
prosecutors in the last two years have indicted more that 2,100
people for mortgage-fraud related crimes, and has brought in
about $4 billion in recoveries from healthcare related fraud in
the past year.
Still, Holder acknowledged that the "perception" that the
Justice Department has not done more to combat financial crime
is "damaging."
"For some reason, all the things we have done have not
somehow seeped into the American consciousness," he said,
speaking in a question-and-answer session with Columbia
University President Lee Bollinger.
"What people don't understand is we're not done with this,"
Holder said.
He also expressed concern over the U.S. Supreme Court's
decision this week to take a case centered on whether a
university can consider an applicant's race during the admission
process.
Some legal analysts speculate the Supreme Court could have
agreed to take the case in order to revisit or overturn a 2003
Supreme Court ruling allowing race to be considered as a factor
in university admissions.
"I'm not sure what's changed since (the 2003 decision),"
said Holder. "I'm not exactly sure what the court wants to look
at."
Holder said the Obama administration was likely to support
universities that want to keep race as a factor as the case
proceeds before the Supreme Court.
(Reporting By Carlyn Kolker; Editing by Eric Beech)