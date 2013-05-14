WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice had charged 89 defendants in eight cities with healthcare fraud, and warned that budget cuts could limit future efforts to crack down on fraudulent claims.

The charges involve $223 million in fraudulent claims in jurisdictions including Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, New York, the Justice Department said. (Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)