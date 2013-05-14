BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice had charged 89 defendants in eight cities with healthcare fraud, and warned that budget cuts could limit future efforts to crack down on fraudulent claims.
The charges involve $223 million in fraudulent claims in jurisdictions including Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, New York, the Justice Department said. (Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation