Sept 25 Sales at U.S. shopping centers should rise 2.5 percent to $463 billion this holiday season, a slower pace of growth than was seen during the 2011 period as uncertainty lingers, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Tuesday.

This year, a mix of factors including the upcoming presidential election, rising gasoline prices and the looming fiscal cliff could affect the results, the trade association said.

"Despite the cautiousness displayed in our forecast for the 2012 holiday season due to the uncertainty about the automatic spending cuts, Congress has a real opportunity to resolve the issue quickly and amicably to assuage consumer fears, which, in turn, could propel this season's performance far above ICSC's current expectations," Michael Niemira, the ICSC's chief economist, said in a statement.

In 2011, shopping center sales rose 4.1 percent to $452 billion in November and December, according to ICSC.

Chain store sales should rise 3 percent to $112.6 billion this holiday season, after rising 3.3 percent to $109.3 billion during November and December of 2011, ICSC said. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)