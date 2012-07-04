* Another scorching day predicted for holiday
* Annual fireworks displays canceled in many communities
(Adds winners, quote from hotdog eating contest)
By Michelle Nichols and Mary Wisniewski
July 4 Millions of Americans headed for parades
and fireworks shows on Wednesday to mark a sweltering Fourth of
July holiday, some even celebrating as the nation's founders did
- without electricity.
Storm-ravaged states from Indiana to Virginia carried on
Independence Day celebrations on Day 5 of a power outage caused
by deadly winds ripping through the region. More than 1 million
homes and businesses remained affected and thousands of utility
workers stayed on the job in a scramble to restore electricity.
"We still have a tree on the garage. It's been one of those
weeks," said Gary Belniak, 57, of Wheaton, Illinois, who has
been without power since Sunday when another destructive storm
struck, forcing his town to cancel its parade and fireworks
display.
Exhausted by three sleepless nights in a house where
temperatures hover at about 90 degrees, Belniak said he had all
but given up on the holiday.
"I decided to come to work today. That's basically my Fourth
of July. I'm so irritated," he said.
In hard-hit West Virginia, Karen Allen said she planned to
spend the holiday - her sixth day without power - hunting for
ice.
"I'm going to go look for ice, cold gold is what it is, it's
very scarce," said Allen, 43, of Charleston, West Virginia.
Sizzling heat was predicted for much of the nation, with the
National Weather Service forecasting temperatures from 90
Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) to more than 100 F (37.7 C) from the
Midwest to the Atlantic Coast.
Even sweltering temperatures couldn't wilt the patriotic
spirit that drew crowds to hometown parades of marching bands,
shiny fire trucks and children riding red, white and blue
bedecked bicycles.
"America to me is small towns, kids, lollipops thrown from
fire engines, balloons, dogs in the parade and hot dogs," said
E.B. Kelly, 73, as she watched the 10-minute long procession in
tiny Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
In Washington, President Barack Obama swore in a group of
new citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the White House on
Wednesday morning. The president, who later in the day will host
a Fourth of July picnic for military service members and their
families on the south lawn, welcomed two dozen foreign-born U.S.
military personnel who were taking advantage of a program that
offers them citizenship in return for their service.
"What a perfect way to celebrate America's birthday - the
world's oldest democracy - with some of our newest citizens," he
told the members, who came from countries including Mexico,
Ghana, the Philippines, Bolivia, Guatemala, China, and Russia.
In the U.S. West, extreme warmth coupled with dry conditions
snuffed out annual firework displays in scores of towns and
cities, which are reeling from deadly wildfires that charred
hundreds of homes and displaced tens of thousands of people.
On the East Coast, tragedy struck when a cache of fireworks
apparently accidentally exploded on the back porch of a family
home in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, injuring nine people
including two young children whose wounds were life threatening,
according to Pelham, N.H., firefighter Shawn Buckley. The
children, both under age 4, were airlifted to Boston-area
hospitals, according to Buckley.
BALD EAGLES BRING DOWN FIREWORKS
Elsewhere in the country, the traditional Fourth of July
razzle dazzle fell victim to a tepid economy with communities
either scaling back fireworks shows or canceling them
altogether.
But it was the very symbol of American independence - the
bald eagle - that halted the show in the small New York hamlet
of Narrowsburg on the Pennsylvania border. The local fire
department canceled its planned fireworks display after being
warned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it could face
enormous fines and even prison if any nearby bald eagles were
harmed.
"We decided we're not going to take the gamble," said Fire
Chief George Strumpfler, cancelling the show that began more
than 100 years ago. "It doesn't look like it's ever going to
happen again."
Bald eagles, the national bird of the United States, were
nearly extinct before the government banned the pesticide DDT in
1972 and later brought the bird under federal protections.
One of the biggest U.S. fireworks parties, held on
Washington's National Mall, will go ahead as planned on
Wednesday, even after preparations on Tuesday night were
abruptly interrupted when warnings of a severe thunderstorms
forced police to evacuate the grounds of the Capitol.
Hours before all eyes turn to the sky for fireworks, many
were focused on Joey "Jaws" Chestnut as he captured his sixth
straight win at the annual Nathan's Famous hot dog eating
contest on the boardwalk at New York's Coney Island.
Chestnut, 28, of San Jose, California, the No. 1-ranked
eater in the world, scarfed down 68 hot dogs and buns in 10
minutes, enough to win $10,000 and the champion's Mustard Yellow
International Belt and to tie his own world record set in 2009.
The women's title was won by Sonia Thomas, 44, of
Alexandria, Virginia, dubbed "The Black Widow," who managed to
down 45 hot dogs and buns, eclipsing her own world record of 41
hot dogs and buns established in 2009.
"I am going to be 45 years old this year. I wanted to eat my
age," she said after the event.
(Additional reporting by Dave Warner, Mat Murphy, Jeff Mason,
Jim Wolf, Edith Honan and Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Barbara
Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)