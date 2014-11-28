(Adds background on Black Friday, updates IBM online data and
share prices)
By Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne
WEST HARTFORD, Conn./CHICAGO Nov 28 Mall crowds
were relatively thin on Black Friday in a sign of what has
become the new normal in U.S. holiday shopping: the mad rush is
happening the night of Thanksgiving and more consumers are
picking up deals online.
Across the United States, shoppers were greeted by
protesters at hundreds of stores - some calling for higher wages
at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, others protesting the decision
of a grand jury not to indict a white police officer in the
August shooting of an 18-year-old unarmed black man in Ferguson,
Missouri.
Most major retailers now open Thursday evening and are
extending holiday deals rather than limiting them to one day.
The result is a quieter experience on a day that has
traditionally kicked off the holiday shopping season, and often
drawn chaotic crowds.
Black Friday has ranked as the busiest U.S. shopping day in
terms of sales and traffic since 2005, according to ShopperTrak.
But as demand shifts to Thursday and even earlier in the month,
the research firm predicts that "Super Saturday" on Dec. 20 will
be the most active day this year.
"It just looks like any other weekend," said Angela Olivera,
a 32-year-old housewife shopping for children's clothing at the
Westfarms Mall near Hartford, Connecticut. "The kind of crowds
we usually see are missing and this is one of the biggest malls
here. I think people are just not spending a lot."
The crowds normally reserved for Black Friday morning
appeared on Thursday night. For instance, more than 15,000
people lined up for the opening of the flagship store of Macy's
Inc in New York on Thursday. Retailers also said they were
capturing more of the holiday budget online.
Shares of Macy's, Wal-Mart and Target Corp closed
from 2 to 3 percent higher on Friday as investors were
encouraged by the long lines on Thursday night and executives
made bullish comments about demand. Lower gasoline prices also
helped boost the shares, analysts said.
"It's off to a good start," said Charlie O'Shea, a retail
analyst at Moody's Investors Service, about the shopping season
after visiting nearly two dozen stores in northern New Jersey
over the past two days.
In downtown Chicago, police arrested 11 people associated
with workers' rights group OUR Walmart for blocking traffic in
front of a Walmart store. The protest was one of 1,600 planned
across the United States by the group, which is pushing for
higher wages and benefits for the retailer's employees.
"Wal-Mart, Wal-Mart you're no good. Treat your workers like
you should," a crowd of several dozen shouted outside the store.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan said: "The crowds are
mostly made up of paid union demonstrators, and they do not
represent the views of the 1.3 million associates" who work for
the company, the largest private employer in the United States.
Buchanan also said one of the demonstrators hit a customer
at the Chicago store, prompting a complaint to the police.
OUR Walmart representative Georges Tounou said the group
carried out its protest peacefully.
Overall Black Friday online sales as of 1500 EST (2000 GMT)
were up 8 percent from a year earlier, according to IBM Digital
Analytics Benchmark. Online sales were up 14.3 percent on
Thanksgiving Day.
Wal-Mart said Thursday was its second-highest online sales
day ever after last year's Cyber Monday, which is the Monday
after Thanksgiving, when online retailers promote bargains.
Target CEO Brian Cornell said his company rang up a record
day of online sales on Thursday, and was seeing brisk demand in
its stores. He said the company was selling 1,800 televisions a
minute between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
Heavy traffic caused the Best Buy Co Inc website to
crash for a little over an hour earlier on Friday, but as of
afternoon it was back up and running, a company spokesman said.
The National Retail Federation is projecting that sales for
November and December will rise 4.1 percent to $616.9 billion,
which would mark the most bountiful holiday season in three
years. Holiday sales grew 3.1 percent in 2013.
Some shoppers said the price of gasoline - expected to go
even lower after the price of crude oil fell to a multiyear low
- could make them more inclined to spend.
"My budget is pretty tight this year and gas is a tremendous
expense because I have to drive my daughter around a lot,"
Kristen Akeley, 46, who works at an elementary school, said
while shopping for clothes at a Target in Connecticut.
"My gas expense has fallen from $150 a week to $80 a week
and that is big savings at this time of the year."
(Additional reporting by Beth Pinsker in Ventnor, New Jersey;
Editing by Jilian Mincer, Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)