Nov 30 Early holiday promotions and rising
online shopping took a toll on in-store U.S. sales during the
Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent
less than they did a year earlier, according to data released
Sunday by an industry group.
The National Retail Federation estimated shoppers on average
spent $380.95 at stores this holiday weekend, which began on
Thursday, compared with $407.02 a year ago, and total spending
fell about 11 percent to $50.9 billion over the weekend.
NRF President and Chief Executive Matthew Shay said there is
an "evolutionary change" in holiday shopping among both
consumers and retailers, and this trend is likely to continue.
The data highlights the growing importance of online sales
and the waning importance of Black Friday, which until a few
years ago traditionally kicked off the holiday shopping season
in the United States, as more retailers open their doors on
Thanksgiving Day and start discounting merchandise earlier in
November.
comScore, a retail analytics firm, said U.S. online sales
rose 32 percent to $766 million on Thanksgiving and 26 percent
to $1.2 billion on Black Friday, driven by stronger deals
online.
The Thanksgiving weekend is an early gauge of consumer mood
in a season that generates about 30 percent of sales and nearly
40 percent of profit for retailers.
Discounted high-end apparel, televisions and toys were the
most popular this year followed by items including video games,
home furnishings and jewelry, according to the NRF survey of
4,631 consumers.
Department stores like Macy's were the most visited
followed by discount retailers like Wal-Mart, Target
and electronic chains like Best Buy.
NRF said nearly two in five consumers shopped online or
plan to shop online by the weekend's end.
On Saturday, research firm ShopperTrack said sales at
retail stores fell 0.5 percent.
RetailNext, another analytics firm, on Sunday said it found
overall shopper traffic on Black Friday fell 14 percent, but on
average shopper spending rose 1.9 percent, as conversion rates
were higher, with shoppers spending more once in the store.
"Sales on Black Friday were very disappointing but retailers
managed to drive a lot of people to their websites early on
which helps us remain optimistic about the overall holiday
season," said Shelley Kohan, vice president, retail consulting,
at RetailNext.
The NRF stuck to its forecast for retail sales to rise 4.1
percent this holiday season.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Jilian Mincer
and Eric Walsh)