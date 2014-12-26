Dec 26 Consumers spent actively on lodging and restaurants during the holiday season, while sales of electronics turned negative, reflecting an ongoing shift towards spending on "experiences" rather than goods, MasterCard said in a holiday spending report.

Sarah Quinlan, senior vice president at MasterCard Advisors, told Reuters in an interview that casual dining and lodging were among the strongest categories in its SpendingPulse holiday sales report, which is based on aggregrate sales activity in its payments network as well as estimates of other payment forms including cash.

Women's apparel also posted a solid peformance, generating mid-single-digit year-over-year sales growth from "Black Friday", the day after Thanksgiving, through Dec. 24, she said. Sales of electronics, which some experts have predicted would be strong this season, were basically flat from Black Friday through Dec. 24 and in negative territory when looking at sales starting from Nov. 1, she said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne)