By Nathan Layne and Nandita Bose
| PITTSBURGH/CHICAGO
PITTSBURGH/CHICAGO Nov 27 Crowds were thin at
U.S. stores and shopping malls in the early hours of Friday,
initial spot checks showed, as shoppers responded to early Black
Friday discounts with a mix of enthusiasm and caution.
Many shoppers headed out to stores on Thanksgiving evening,
a month before Christmas, reflecting the new normal in U.S.
holiday shopping, which was traditionally kicked off the next
day, Black Friday.
In an effort to attract the most eager holiday shoppers and
fend off competition from Amazon.com Inc, U.S.
retailers have increasingly extended their holiday deals by
opening stores on the evening of Thanksgiving.
"It's still early, and from what we are seeing so far the
crowds are good but not great," Craig Johnson, president of
Customer Growth Partners, said late on Thursday. The retail
consultancy had 18 members studying customer traffic in
different parts of the country.
Milagros Munez, 39, a law clerk, was shopping for toys at
the Target store in New York's Harlem neighborhood. "We actually
came early this morning to miss the crowds. Now that some stores
are open all night, I feel like more people go in the evening."
The Macy's Inc store at Water Tower Place mall in
Chicago saw thin crowds in the early hours of Friday after a
fairly busy Thanksgiving evening, store associates said.
Nia Darrell, a 23-year-old student, was shopping for coats
and handbags at the store with two friends.
"I shopped online yesterday and picked up most of what I
wanted," she said." I'm out because Black Friday is more like a
tradition but the discounts are similar even online this year."
ONLINE SALES STRONG
Shoppers in the United States spent more than $1 billion
online, 22-percent more than last year, between midnight and 5
pm ET on Thursday, according to the Adobe Digital Index, which
tracked 100 million visits to 4,500 U.S. retail sites.
Many stores around the country were full on Thanksgiving
evening. Local media reported brawling shoppers at a packed
Kentucky mall on Thursday evening, forcing a police officer to
intervene and break up the fight.
Early Black Friday discounts at stores and online included
buy one get 50 percent off on the second "Star Wars" toys at
Target Corp, $200 off quadcopter drones at Best Buy Co
Inc, and a 50-inch Samsung smart TV for $499 at Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
As much as 20 percent of holiday shopping is expected to be
done over the Thanksgiving weekend this year, analysts said. The
four-day shopping burst will help set the tone for the rest of
the season, signaling to retailers whether they need to drop
prices or change promotions.
The shopping season spanning November and December is
crucial for many retailers because the two months can account
for anywhere from 20 to 40 percent of their annual sales.
Shoppers are expected to be cautious with their spending
again this year. The National Retail Federation is expecting
holiday sales to rise 3.7 percent, slower than last year's 4.1
percent growth rate, due to stagnant wages and sluggish job
growth.
At around 6 am on Friday, several hundred cars were in the
parking lot wrapping the Ross Park mall in Pittsburgh. There was
a good crowd walking the mall although it was not overly
crowded.
Jorgette Clark, 27, said her budget would probably be lower
this year because her husband works in the energy industry.
"I feel like we scaled back this year. Our husbands work in
the oil fields... It's probably a smaller Christmas this year."
(Additional reporting by Kylie Gumpert in New York, Writing by
Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski)