CHICAGO Nov 30 Sales on Cyber Monday, the busiest day of the year for internet shopping, were up 14 percent from a year earlier, totalling $490 million between midnight and 10 a.m. ET, according to estimates by Adobe Digital Index.

Adobe tracked 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. retailers and said sales were on track to meet its expectation of a record $3 billion by the end of the day. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Nick Zieminski)