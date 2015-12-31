(Capitalizes 'P' in AlixPartners in final paragraph)
By Kylie Gumpert
Dec 31 Apparel retailers saw a boost of no more
than $200 million in sales from cold weather just before the new
year, and with product markdowns above 50 percent, it will be
very difficult to make up margins in the coming months, industry
researchers said.
Shoppers came out to spend on winter apparel in the last two
weeks of December as cold weather finally rolled in after an
unseasonably warm run-up to the holiday.
Holiday sales are a major influence on retailers' financial
health, and department stores like JCPenney and Macy's are some
of the most affected from warm weather slowing apparel sales,
according to consultants.
Winter storms in the Midwest and Northeastern United States,
some bringing more than a foot (30 cm) of snow, boosted spending
on apparel by about $200 million, contributing around 0.1 of a
percentage point to this season's 3.4 percent growth over last
year, calculated Craig Johnson, president of retail consulting
firm Consumer Growth Partners.
"Let's just say it's better than a sharp stick in the eye,"
Johnson said, adding that while the year-end bump was good for
outerwear sales, it is too little to save "an otherwise sorry
season."
Despite some retailers' apparel sales troubles, the athletic
leisure players including company Lululemon Athletica fared well
in the third quarter according to filings and consultants.
There could be some relief for others as the winter chill
seeps into 2016 and shoppers stock up on warmer clothing,
helping move stuffy inventories that have built up since October
said Planalytics, a firm that determines how weather is
affecting consumer demand.
But with heavy coats and other winter accessories at 40 and
50 percent off on average, and sweaters at upwards of 60 percent
off, deep discounts will pressure profit margins for retailers
said Johnson.
On Thursday (December 31), some coats at Macy's were up to
65 percent off and some parkas at Abercrombie & Fitch were
marked down to $130 from $260, according to retailer sites
online.
Companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Abercrombie declined to comment.
While cooler weather is welcome, its late arrival is not in
retailers' favor as most shoppers have blown through their
holiday spend and have little discretionary dollars, said Sonia
Lapinsky, a director of retail practice at consulting firm
AlixPartners.
The firm expects department stores and teen retailers
especially will suffer into 2016 unless companies find a way to
cut back on deep discounting.
Off-price retailers are expected to continue to challenge
traditional retail models and grow at a healthy rate.
(Reporting by Kylie Gumpert; Editing by Andrew Hay)