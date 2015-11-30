PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 30 Target Corp's website was down due to heavy traffic on Cyber Monday.
An error message read, "So sorry, but high traffic's causing delays. If you wouldn't mind holding, we'll refresh automatically & get things going ASAP." (bit.ly/1Oqmogs)
The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs