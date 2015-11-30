Nov 30 Target Corp's website was down due to heavy traffic on Cyber Monday.

An error message read, "So sorry, but high traffic's causing delays. If you wouldn't mind holding, we'll refresh automatically & get things going ASAP." (bit.ly/1Oqmogs)

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)