Sept 8 Home improvement retailer Home Depot on Monday confirmed its payment systems were breached, potentially impacting customers using payment cards at its U.S. and Canadian stores.

While the full scope of the breach was yet to be determined, there was no evidence that debit PIN numbers were compromised, Home Depot said in a statement.

There was no evidence that the breach had impacted stores in Mexico or customers who shopped on its website, the company said.

Home Depot said the investigation is focused from April onwards.

The company has been in contact with the U.S. Secret Service about an alleged major breach of customer and credit card data that came to light last week, Reuters reported last week.