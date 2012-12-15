By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 15 California health
officials have threatened to shut down part of the state's
oldest home for developmentally disabled adults due to evidence
of physical abuse and neglect, in a move that could displace
nearly 300 of its residents.
The state-run Sonoma Developmental Center could lose its
license to run one unit if it does not fix the problems,
according to a letter the state health department sent this week
to the director of the sprawling facility in Eldridge.
Monitors this month and last "documented incidents of abuse
constituting immediate jeopardy, as well as actual serious
threats to the physical safety of female clients in certain
units," the California Department of Public Health letter said.
Among the incidents were physical abuse, a staff member
exposing himself to a female client and inadequate monitoring of
a patient who had propensity to swallow inedible items, leading
to surgery, said Pam Dickfoss, assistant deputy director of the
California Center for Health Care Quality.
The threat of sanctions against the board-and-care center in
the heart of wine country represents a significant blow to a
historic facility that opened at its current site in 1891 next
to the bucolic town of Sonoma.
The center is northern California's only state-run
residential facility for developmentally disabled adults and
sits on 1,000 acres (404 hectares) of land, including a petting
zoo and sports fields.
Closure of the unit under scrutiny, the Intermediate Care
Facility, could require moving 290 of the center's more than 500
residents, officials said. It is unclear where they would be
sent and officials say they hope that will not be necessary.
Administrators have vowed to correct deficiencies and said
they plan to appeal the move to potentially strip them of
federal funding and a state license for the unit under scrutiny.
"We are moving quickly to fix this center and protect our
residents," said Terri Delgadillo, director of the state
Department of Developmental Services, which oversees the center.
She said the problems forced the removal of the center's
executive and clinical directors as well as other staff changes.
State monitors identified 57 deficiencies during a July
visit, including four that posed an immediate danger to
residents, and dozens of other threats to residents in more
recent visits, the letter said.
The facility gets $117,000 a day in federal funding, said
Nancy Lungren, a spokeswoman for the California Department of
Developmental Services.
Most of the center's residents suffer from cerebral palsy,
epilepsy, autism, or a combination of those conditions. Many
have lived their entire adult lives at the center.
Leslie Morrison, director of the investigations unit of
Disability Rights California, a watchdog group, said she was
troubled by reports from the facility over the past year.
"This has been developing for a long period," Morrison said.
"They have been trying to correct things, but it's going to take
a long time."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Walsh)