By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, April 19
When you say you want to help
the environment, few steps could signal it any louder than
putting solar panels on the roof of your house.
It is easier than ever for Americans to tap the sun's energy
with costs coming down and the number of providers going up. In
2015, residential solar use jumped by more 135,000 installations
in the United States, according to the Solar Energy Industries
Association, bringing the total up to 748,000 homes. At the same
time, the SEIA says initial costs dropped 73 percent since 2006,
and ongoing costs fell 45 percent since 2010.
For Tom Moser, a homeowner in Tucson, Arizona, the decision
to go solar was not a hard one. Moser spends his days helping
people invest their retirement portfolios in green ways, as head
of the Impact Investing Division of Portfolio Resources Advisor
Group, so it was all part of putting his money where his mouth
is.
Here are Moser's everyday tips on getting a solar system up
and running:
Q: What did you do to get started?
A: My wife and I bought house in 2012, and solar was one of
the first things I wanted to get installed - because payback
starts from the day of installation.
We compared buying a system outright versus leasing. At that
time, it seemed better for our purposes that we lease a system
for 20 years. Even after tax credits, it was a larger outlay of
capital to buy at that time. I paid down $15,000, and now I
don't have a monthly bill. SolarCity (solarcity.com)
owns it, and they are responsible for the maintenance.
Q: Do you generate enough electricity for your whole house?
A: The electricity bills averaged around $280 a month for a
3,100-square-foot house (before solar). When you start doing the
math on it, in five years, I'll break even.
Right now, we are producing more energy than we use, so we
get a slight rebate for the extra energy we are feeding into the
grid. In 2014, I think it was around $100. It's all seamless.
Q: What happens if your needs expand in the future?
A: We bought an extra large number of panels in case our
needs did expand. Maybe there will be a family living here down
the road.
If we buy an electric car, we could just plug into our home,
and it wouldn't cost a lot. That's another benefit.
Q: Are you seeing others in your neighborhood join up?
A: In Arizona, like in other states, our utilities are
fighting with the solar companies over pricing. When the local
utility lowered the amount they were crediting for solar, there
was a rush for homeowners to get in.
Q: Did you have any trouble with your homeowners'
association?
A: They were very accommodating. Many homeowners around here
have outdoor pools. Some people are putting in solar hot water
systems. With a thermal pool set-up, you use it or you lose it.
Q: Has the solar shift led you to other types of green
living?
A: We have four large cisterns, 1,000 gallons each. We're
able to collect rainwater and approximately 3/4 of our outdoor
water use is covered.
Q: How has your solar use impacted your investment strategy?
A: I see an increase in the number of people who want to be
dark green investors - who really wants to make an impact with
what they eat, water use, etc. - but there aren't a whole lot of
options in the mutual fund area.
The best thing I can do is show people. They come to my
home, they get the idea and they get excited.
