SEATTLE, June 23 Hope Solo, goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer team, is due in court Monday after her arrest over the weekend on suspicion of striking her sister and a teenage nephew during a dispute at her home in a Seattle suburb, her lawyer said.

Police who responded to a 911 call at Solo's house in Kirkland shortly after midnight Saturday could hear noise from the "disturbance" from the street, according to a police statement.

Solo, 32, appeared intoxicated and upset, police said, and her 17-year-old nephew and adult sister had visible injuries.

The soccer star was hosting a party at her house when the dispute took place, the Seattle Times reported.

"Hope is not guilty of any crime," said Todd Maybrown, Solo's attorney, in an emailed statement. "In fact, our investigation reveals that Hope was assaulted and injured during this unfortunate incident. We look forward to the opportunity to present the true facts in court and to having this matter behind Hope very soon."

Phone numbers listed for Solo and for her sister's home were not accepting calls over the weekend.

Solo is been held in a local jail on two charges of domestic violence assault in the fourth degree, according to the jail's inmate registry, where she is listed by her married name, Hope Amelia Stevens.

She is due to appear in Kirkland Municipal Court on Monday.

Representatives from U.S. Soccer and Solo's professional Seattle team, Reign FC, said they were aware of Solo's arrest but declined to comment further over the weekend.

Solo's husband, Jerramy Stevens, played nine seasons for the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hours before their wedding in November 2012, police arrested Stevens on the belief that he had assaulted Solo, but he was released because of insufficient evidence, and charges were never brought, according to media reports.

Solo has appeared as a contestant on ABC television's "Dancing with the Stars" and has played on two women's soccer teams that won Olympic gold medals. (Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)