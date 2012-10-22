* U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says risks outweigh
benefits
* Recommendations do not apply to hormones used to treat
menopause symptoms
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 22 The risks of taking hormone
therapy to prevent heart disease and osteoporosis in post
menopausal women far outweigh the benefits and such treatment is
not recommended, according to new guidelines from an influential
panel of U.S. health advisers.
The guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force,
published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reaffirm
the group's 2005 guidelines recommending against the treatment.
They apply only to hormone therapy for prevention of chronic
disease. They do not apply to the use of hormones to treat
symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness,
or to women under age 50 who have had a hysterectomy.
"Our recommendation is the same as it was for 2005," said
Dr. Kirstin Bibbins-Domingo, a researcher and internist at the
University of California San Francisco and a member of the task
force.
"In evaluating the evidence for both the benefits and the
harms of these therapies, the task force recommends against
these therapies for the purpose of preventing chronic
conditions," she said in a telephone interview.
The guidelines are based on a review of the most recent
scientific evidence, which showed that estrogen alone and
estrogen plus progestin reduce the risk of bone fractures, but
increase the risk for stroke, blood clots, gallbladder disease
and incontinence.
While taking estrogen alone reduced the risk for breast
cancer, estrogen plus progestin increased the risk for dementia
and breast cancer.
Doctors say the guidelines largely reflect current medical
practice, and are not likely to stir controversy, unlike some of
the task force's previous recommendations on the use of
screening tests for breast cancer and prostate
cancer.
The recommendations address the belief that giving older
women hormone replacement therapy might prevent some age-related
diseases, such has heart disease and dementia.
But the largest trial to look at the practice, called the
Women's Health Initiative study, in 2002 found that women who
took estrogen plus progestin for five years had higher rates of
ovarian cancer, breast cancer, strokes and other health
problems.
That study sharply cut sales of popular hormone treatments
such as Premarin and Prempro, previously sold by Wyeth and now
owned by Pfizer Inc.
'THRESHOLD FOR SAFETY'
"When it comes to preventing disease in otherwise healthy
women, the threshold for safety is high," Bibbins-Domingo said.
"In this case, the harms - the risk of blood clots,
gallbladder disease, those types of things - led us to conclude
that, on balance, the harms outweigh any potential benefit."
She added that for conditions such like heart disease and
dementia, there was no evidence of any benefit.
Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham
and Women's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School
who worked on the WHI study, said the latest recommendations
track with current medical practice.
"Most professional societies already advise against the use
of hormone therapy for chronic disease prevention," Manson, who
is not on the task force, said in a telephone interview.
These groups include the American Heart Association, the
American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the
American Academy of Family Physicians.
Manson said it is important to distinguish between hormone
therapy used for prevention of chronic disease and short-term
use of hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, which the
guidelines do not address.
She said many of the same professional societies that
caution against use of hormone therapy for prevention endorse
its use in healthy women whose lives are being disrupted by
symptoms of menopause.
"That is the really key point here," she said.
Because of the potential risks, doctors prescribe hormone
therapy for menopause symptoms at the lowest possible dose for
the shortest period of time.
"We understand that there is a different balance of benefits
and risks when hormone therapy is used for short-term symptom
management versus long-term disease prevention," Manson said.
"Unless a woman has moderate to severe hot flashes and
menopausal symptoms and is going to derive a quality-of-life
benefit, it is likely that the risk of hormone therapy will
outweigh the benefits."
Because the average age of women in the Women's Health
Initiative study was 64, some doctors question whether the risks
of harm apply to younger women taking hormone therapy for
menopause symptoms.
The task force said more study is needed on the effects of
hormone therapy in younger women.