Jan 15 A temporary ban on horsemeat processing
has been added to a 2014 omnibus spending bill that passed the
U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, a Democratic senator
said, as a New Mexico judge weighs blocking a return of horse
slaughter plants in the state.
The measure would bar the United States Department of
Agriculture from using federal funds to inspect horsemeat,
effectively outlawing an industry that has fought to regain a
foothold since the last U.S. horse slaughterhouses were
shuttered in 2007.
The federal spending bill will move to the U.S. Senate,
which is expected to pass it this week and send it to the White
House for President Barack Obama's signature.
"Slaughtering horses is inhumane, disgusting and
unnecessary, and there is no place for it in the United States,"
Senator Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, a proponent of the measure,
said in a written statement.
The legislation comes as a New Mexico slaughterhouse seeks
to become the first to operate in the United States since 2007,
a move the state's attorney general, Gary King, has sued to
block.
With a midnight Wednesday deadline looming for new spending
authority, lawmakers will still need a three-day stop-gap
funding extension to ensure enough time for passage of the
spending bill this week.
In New Mexico, the case against Valley Meat Co was brought
by the state's attorney general, Gary King, who asserted that
horsemeat is unfit for human consumption and in violation of
state food safety laws because of the scores of drugs the
animals are administered while alive.
Horse meat is not consumed by Americans, but is eaten in
parts of Europe and Asia, and is fed to some U.S. zoo animals.
A ruling in the New Mexico case is expected on Friday,
though it would be rendered moot by a USDA inspection ban, and
the lawsuit may be withdrawn if Congress acts before the judge
rules, said Phil Sisneros, spokesman for King.
CONTENTIOUS ISSUE
An attorney for Valley Meat, which plans to convert its
cattle slaughterhouse into one that processes horsemeat, did not
immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
If passed by Congress, the measure banning USDA inspections
of horsemeat would apply through the end of September - but
could be extended in the event of so-called continuing
resolutions that keep the government's spending on autopilot
until a new spending package is authorized.
"It could last for nine months, or it could last for two
years," said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Human Society of
the United States, which supports the ban.
Congress passed a horsemeat inspection ban in 2006, with the
three horse slaughter plants on U.S. soil - two in Texas and one
in Illinois - shutting down the following year in the wake of
additional state judicial and legislative action. But U.S.
lawmakers did not renew the ban in 2011, creating an opening for
the contentious industry to reemerge.
Proponents of horse slaughter have pointed to a growing
population of unwanted horses in the United States as a reason
to bring the industry back.
Opponents counter that there are more humane ways of dealing
with an excess horse population, including expansion of horse
sanctuaries and, in some cases, euthanasia.
The Humane Society last year filed a lawsuit seeking to
block Valley Meat and others from opening horse slaughterhouses
in several states. That case, which is pending in a federal
appellate court in Colorado, would also be rendered moot by
congressional action, Pacelle said.
Landrieu is among the lawmakers pushing a more comprehensive
measure, known as the SAFE act, that would create a permanent
ban both on horsemeat processing in the United States and on the
export of American horses to be slaughtered abroad.
