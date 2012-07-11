By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11 A town in Missouri is
trying to be the first of several in the United States to get a
new plant to slaughter horses now that Congress has overruled
animal rights groups to allow the killing for the first time in
five years.
U.S. slaughter of horses ended in 2007 when Congress, at the
urging of animal rights groups, halted funding to inspect
processing plants. The unintended result was thousands of horses
abandoned or neglected, and even more enduring hundreds of miles
of travel to Mexico and Canada for slaughter.
After a government report last year detailed the abuses of
horses, Congress restored inspection money to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture for this year.
"People are giving away horses every day because they can't
sell them," said Wayne White, president of the Missouri Equine
Council. "All the rescue places are over-populated."
Horse meat is sold for human consumption in China, Russia,
Mexico and other foreign countries, according to Unified Equine,
a Wyoming company proposing to open a horse-slaughter plant in
Rockville, Missouri. Horse meat is also used for zoo animals.
The proposed plant, at a facility previously used for cattle
processing in Rockville, has strong support in the community.
But animal rights advocates have not given up the fight.
"Americans are revolted by horse slaughter, it's cruelty
they just don't want to support," said Lindsay Rajt of the
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
In a report last year, the Government Accountability Office
documented an increase in horse neglect and abuse since
slaughtering ended and found that by 2010 nearly 138,000 horses
were being sent annually to Mexico and Canada for slaughter.
Unified Equine hopes to open its slaughtering plant in
Rockville in September, followed by one in Hermiston, Oregon.
Another company, Valley Meats, intends to open a plant in
Roswell, New Mexico.
The Missouri and New Mexico plants both requested U.S.
Department of Agriculture inspections, according to the agency's
Food Safety and Inspection Service. But "a significant amount of
time" will be required to update inspection procedures, the
service said in a statement on Wednesday.
Even though Congress restored funding, the appropriations
committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, which allocates
how money is spent, again withdrew money for horse slaughter
inspections in the fiscal 2013 budget. The proposal still would
have to be approved by the full House and Senate.
Equine chief executive Sue Wallis said she has heard of
people in 18 states and several Native American tribal areas
exploring horse slaughter plants.
Residents of Rockville, a town of about 150 people 100 miles
south of Kansas City, turned out in force at a meeting last
month to support the new plant, said Mayor Dave Moore.
"I don't know of anyone (in town) who is not for it," said
Dennis Heiman operator of a grain elevator that has been
Rockville's largest employer since 60 jobs were lost with the
closing of the beef plant two years ago. The horse plant is
expected to create 50 jobs.
Owners of rescue ranches see the problem of neglected and
abused horses first-hand. The Changing Leads Equine Rescue ranch
just outside Kansas City, Missouri, is at its capacity of eight
unwanted horses, said Tina Weidmaier, president of the
all-volunteer organization.
Joe Black, a draft horse, was 700 pounds underweight by the
time it was rescued from a pasture last August, Weidmaier said.
Its owners moved to Florida and left it alone to graze for
nearly a year, she said. He is back to his healthy weight but
has a chewing disorder, she said.
Many people abandon or seek to give away their horses
because of the cost, said Ericka Caslin, director of the
Unwanted Horse Coalition. A horse costs an average of about
$2,600 annually to feed and board, not counting veterinary
bills, she said.
There are an estimated 170,000 unwanted horses in the United
States, Caslin said, yet her group has no position on
slaughtering plants. Neither does its parent group, the American
Horse Council in Washington nor do some rescue ranches, such as
Changing Leads.
"We'd rather focus on the problem than on everyone else's
solution," Weidmaier said.
Animal rights advocate Rajt said the number of unwanted
horses going to slaughter is fueled by racehorse or rodeo
breeders who dispose of dozens of animals not deemed "the next
big winner." Horse slaughter and the shipping of horses to
Mexico and Canada should be banned because it is cruel, she
said.
But Wallis of Unified Equity said banning horse slaughter or
shipment for slaughter would put well over 100,000 more horses
per year at risk of abandonment, abuse and a slow death.
"It's hard to imagine the magnitude of that," Wallis of
Equine said. "It would be an unmitigated disaster."
