SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 A British-born woman who
mysteriously disappeared from her San Francisco hospital bed was
found dead 17 days later in a stairwell in the same medical
center, after a massive search that saw tour bus operators hand
out flyers, officials said on Wednesday.
A San Francisco General Hospital employee found the body of
Lynne Spalding, 57, during a routine, quarterly check of the
exterior stairway at the facility on Tuesday, San Francisco
Assistant Sheriff Paul Miyamoto told reporters.
Miyamoto and hospital officials declined to answer any
questions surrounding the death of the longtime San Francisco
resident and mother, and they did not release a cause of death
for her.
Spalding was admitted to the city-run hospital on Sept. 19
and was last seen in her hospital bed on the morning of Sept.
21, said Todd May, the hospital's chief medical officer.
The sheriff's department claimed to have searched the
hospital, while hundreds of friends and relatives handed out
leaflets throughout the Bay Area in a vain attempt to find
Spalding, said family spokesman David Perry.
"It certainly boggles the mind that while we were searching,
Lynne was either dead or dying inside the hospital," Perry told
Reuters. "There is something systemically wrong with how this
was handled."
Todd May, the hospital's chief medical officer, appeared
contrite.
"What happened at our hospital is horrible," he said. "This
has shaken us to our core. We don't know what happened to this
woman."
He added that he is "committed to getting to the root cause
of this tragedy."
Perry is a public relations professional and friend of
Spalding who he said previously worked in the hospitality field.
"I'm really angry," Perry said after the news conference,
which he attended. "I'm here because I wanted to hear answers.
"I don't know how Lynne Spalding's body got into that
stairwell, how Lynne Spalding died, and how Lynne Spalding got
from her hospital bed to the stairwell steps away."
Perry said Spalding went to the hospital after losing weight
and appearing disoriented. He said he believed she had been
diagnosed with a bladder infection.
Hospital officials said only she was in fair condition when
she disappeared. May said the exterior stairwell where Spalding
was found was locked from the outside and equipped with an
alarm. It was unclear how far the stairway was from her bed.
Tour bus drivers who knew Spalding handed out fliers about
her disappearance to thousands of tourists.
Perry described Spalding as "feisty." "She filled a room,"
he said. "I hardly ever saw her when she wasn't smiling."
Spalding leaves a 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter,
Perry said.
