May 24 Federal authorities approved a Nevada
hospital's proposal on Friday for correcting deficiencies that
led to newly discharged psychiatric patients being bused out of
state without adequate plans for continued care.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also
said it would conduct unannounced inspections of Rawson-Neal
Psychiatric Hospital in Las Vegas to ensure that procedures are
in place and working to prevent further instances of so-called
patient dumping.
Officials at the state-licensed hospital said they have
increased oversight of discharge planning to guarantee patients
released to other states are enrolled in appropriate after-care
programs when they arrive. The hospital also has enlisted
chaperones to accompany newly discharged patients on Greyhound
Bus rides.
Rawson-Neal came under fire after the Sacramento Bee
newspaper reported the hospital gave one-way bus tickets to as
many as 1,500 newly released patients for destinations in 47
other states in the past five years. About one-third were sent
to neighboring California, the bulk of them arriving in Los
Angeles.
Nevada health officials later acknowledged the hospital
shipped 10 newly discharged patients out of state without
documenting adequate aftercare plans for food, housing,
medication and treatment. They said two employees were fired and
three others faced disciplinary action.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department agency warned
the hospital in April that it was in violation of Medicare rules
governing discharge of patients and gave the facility until May
6 to come up with a remedy.
"We'll continue to inspect the hospital until we're
convinced that it's in full compliance with Medicare rules that
protect the health and safety of patients," said Jack Cheevers,
spokesman for the Medicare and Medicaid Centers. "If the
hospital fails to comply, it could lose its federal funding."
Also this week, Rawson-Neal released a hospital-commissioned
report that confirmed a lack of follow-up care for some patients
bused out of state as well as for some patients released within
the Las Vegas area.
The independent report, prepared by a psychiatry professor
and a clinical psychologist who spent a week in the facility,
commends the hospital staff as "competent, compassionate,
respectful and dedicated." But it said the unit was constantly
filled to capacity and, as a result, staff members felt pressure
to move patients out.
The report also concluded the 190-bed facility was severely
understaffed.
Nevada health officials said they already had corrected some
of the problems the report cited and were working to correct the
remainder.
In one patient-dumping case cited by federal inspectors in
March, a psychotic man who entered the hospital hearing voices
and talking about worms in his head was put on a bus out of town
the same day. The discharge was signed by a staff psychiatrist,
and the man was sent to Sacramento, where he knew no one, with
little more than cans of nutritional supplements and a three-day
supply of medication, the report said.
