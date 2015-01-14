CHICAGO Jan 14 U.S. hospitals have made strides
in cutting the rates of hosptial-acquired infections caused by
the deadly superbugs MRSA and C. difficile, but officials say
more work is needed to reduce infections, which affect 1 in 25
patients each day.
In a report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention on Wednesday, blood infections caused by central
line catheters - tubes inserted into a large vein to deliver
medicine to critically ill patients - fell 46 percent between
2008 and 2013.
The report also showed a 19 percent drop in surgery-related
infections associated with 10 procedures between 2008 and 2013.
Procedures on that list include heart and colon surgeries and
hysterectomies.
"Hospitals have made real progress to reduce some types of
healthcare-associated infections - it can be done," CDC Director
Dr. Thomas Frieden said a statement.
U.S. hospitals made strides in controlling infections from
some of the most worrisome pathogens. In the report, bloodstream
infections caused by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
or MRSA, a drug-resistant strain of staph bacteria, fell by 8
percent between 2011 and 2013.
U.S. hospitals also showed a 10 percent drop in C. difficile
infections, an opportunistic diarrheal infection that preys on
sick patients whose protective gut bacteria has been destroyed
by antibiotics, allowing invaders such as C. difficile to
flourish.
Despite the progress, the report said more work is needed to
reduce infection rates.
Between 2008 and 2013, hospitals showed a 6 percent increase
in urinary tract infections associated with the use of urinary
catheters, it said.
Such infections can occur when these devices are inserted
improperly or left in a patient too long, allowing germs to
infect the bladder and kidneys. Preliminary figures for 2014
suggest the rates of these infections are beginning to drop, the
CDC said.
Frieden said the findings suggest that every hospital can
make improvements in reducing infection rates. The key is having
a rigorous infection control plan, he said. Preventing such
infections could help reduce demand for antibiotics, helping to
slow a rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.
