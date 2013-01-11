By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Two gunmen invaded a
Nordstrom Rack clothing store in California on Thursday night
and took 14 employees captive, sexually assaulting one, stabbing
another and locking the detainees in a storage room for hours,
police said.
The gunmen were nowhere to be found by the time police
entered the Los Angeles store shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday and
rescued the employees.
The armed invasion at Nordstrom Rack at the Promenade at
Howard Hughes Center on Thursday in the middle-class Westchester
district of Los Angeles was treated as a robbery, said Los
Angeles police spokesman Lieutenant Andy Neiman.
But it was unclear if the suspects absconded with any cash
and police could not immediately say if they stormed the store
or emerged from hiding after closing time.
The Promenade, located next to a major freeway, is an
outdoor shopping center with restaurants, stores, a cinema and a
glow-in-the-dark indoor mini-golf center.
Police became aware of the invasion after an employee at
Nordstrom Rack called a loved one to ask him to report to police
that two men armed with handguns were inside the store after
closing time, which is 10 p.m. local time, Neiman said.
Officers who arrived at the scene about an hour after the
store's closing time saw a man come out of the store and run
back inside, police said. Shortly afterward, another man leaving
the store with a woman also spotted officers and retreated as he
forced her back inside.
Officers became concerned that hostages were being held in
the store, and a police SWAT team was called.
The SWAT team entered the store shortly after 2 a.m. and
found the employees, 13 women and a man. M ost were l ocked inside
a storage room in the rear of the store, and a couple of them
were found in a bathroom, police said.
At the height of the police response, there were dozens of
officers at the scene and it was unclear how the two suspects
evaded police while fleeing the store.
"If the suspects are there when SWAT gets there, it's pretty
unusual for them to get away," Neiman said. But he added that
the mall is large with a lot of access points.
"It's possible that they eluded or exited the building prior
to us establishing a complete perimeter," he said.
A white SUV was seen hurtling out of the shopping center at
high speed when officers first arrived, and a similar vehicle
was later found in the neighboring community of Culver City,
police said.
Police were running the plates on the vehicle, which may
have been used by accomplices of the two armed men who entered
the store, or may have no connection to the crime, Neiman said.
Aside from the person who was sexually assaulted, another of
the employees was stabbed, Los Angeles police spokeswoman
Richard French said.
Both were treated and released after a SWAT team reached the
employees, who officers had initially believed were being held
hostage, he said. Police planned to release surveillance video
from the shopping center in an attempt to find the suspects.