UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds details of investigation, gunman did not have permit for weapons)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 15 A woman who was taken hostage by a gunman at a Louisiana bank and shot by him as police attempted a rescue early Wednesday has died of her injuries, state police said on Thursday.
LaDean McDaniel was one of three bank employees held captive by a mentally ill 20-year-old gunman at the Tensas State Bank branch in St. Joseph, Louisiana.
Another hostage, Jay Warbington, had died at a nearby hospital shortly after the standoff ended, while a third hostage, Patricia White, was released unharmed.
Gunman Fuaed Abdo Ahmed was killed by police when they stormed the bank early on Wednesday to end the 12-hour standoff.
Ahmed did not have a permit to carry the semiautomatic pistol and semiautomatic rifle he carried into the bank, according to state police.
"He was only 20 years old, so he wasn't even eligible for a permit," said Captain Doug Cain, public affairs chief for Louisiana State Police, adding that the minimum age was 21.
Police have said that Ahmed suffered from a mental illness, paranoid schizophrenia, which also would have prevented him from obtaining a license to carry a gun under Louisiana law. (Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bernadette Baum)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts