Nov 28 Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac said on Thursday it earned a net $4.5 billion in the latest quarter, allowing it to avoid drawing bailout funds from the U.S. Treasury, while paying a $1.8 billion dividend to the government. It was the third straight quarter Freddie Mac avoided leaning on taxpayers. To date, it has drawn about $72 billion in bailout funds and paid about $23 billion in dividends. Its sister company, Fannie Mae, has yet to report fourth quarter results. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled mortgage finance firms have drawn from the government and the dividends they have returned. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars. Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q4 2012 N/A N/A 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 14.8 0.0 Total 116.1 28.5 72.3 23.8 (Compiled by Tim Ahmann. Editing by Andre Grenon)