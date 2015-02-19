(Corrects headline to make clear only Freddie Mac has reported) Feb 19 Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would pay a dividend of $851 million to the U.S. Treasury next month after another profitable quarter, pushing taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of the mortgage financier. After the payment, the company will have sent a cumulative $91.8 billion in dividends to the Treasury in return for the $71.3 billion in taxpayer aid it received after the government seized it at the height of the financial crisis. Freddie Mac's sister firm and fellow government ward Fannie Mae has not yet reported fourth-quarter results. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned since they were bailed out in 2008. The bailout terms require Fannie and Freddie to sweep their profits into the Treasury. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars: Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q1 2014* TBD TBD TBD 0.9 Q4 2014 TBD 4.0 0.0 2.8 Q3 2014 0.0 3.7 0.0 1.9 Q2 2014 0.0 5.7 0.0 4.5 Q1 2014 0.0 7.2 0.0 10.4 Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4 Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4 Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0 Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8 Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0 Total 116.1 134.5 71.3 91.8 *Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter. (Compiled by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)