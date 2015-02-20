Feb 20 Government-controlled mortgage financier Fannie Mae said on Friday it would pay a dividend of $1.9 billion to the U.S. Treasury next month after another profitable quarter. While the payment will push taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of Fannie Mae, it will be their smallest dividend since the second quarter of 2010, a reflection of derivatives-related losses that crimped the company's fourth-quarter profits. On Thursday, Fannie Mae's sister company, Freddie Mac, also acknowledged large derivatives losses and said it would make a dividend payment to Treasury of just $851 million, its smallest since the first quarter of 2009. After the latest payments, the companies will have sent roughly $228 billion in dividends to the Treasury in return for the more than $187 billion in taxpayer aid they received after the government seized them at the height of the financial crisis. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned since they were bailed out in 2008. The bailout terms require Fannie and Freddie to sweep their profits into the Treasury. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars: Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q1 2015* TBD 1.9 TBD 0.9 Q4 2014 0.0 4.0 0.0 2.8 Q3 2014 0.0 3.7 0.0 1.9 Q2 2014 0.0 5.7 0.0 4.5 Q1 2014 0.0 7.2 0.0 10.4 Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4 Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4 Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0 Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8 Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0 Total 116.1 136.4 71.3 91.8 *Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter. (Compiled by Tim Ahmann)