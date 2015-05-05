May 5 Government-controlled mortgage financier Freddie Mac said on Tuesday it would pay a dividend of $746 million to the U.S. Treasury next month after another profitable quarter. While the payment will push taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of the firm, it will be Freddie Mac's smallest dividend payment since the first quarter of 2009, when it was required to cut a check even as it was drawing bailout funds. After the payment, Freddie Mac will have returned $92.6 billion in dividends to the Treasury in return for the $71.3 billion in bailout funds it drew. Freddie Mac and its sister company Fannie Mae, which has yet to report first quarter results, were rescued by the government at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 as they teetered on the brink of insolvency. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned. The bailout terms require Fannie and Freddie to sweep their profits into the Treasury. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars: Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q2 2015* TBD TBD TBD 0.7 Q1 2015 TBD 1.9 0.0 0.9 Q4 2014 0.0 4.0 0.0 2.8 Q3 2014 0.0 3.7 0.0 1.9 Q2 2014 0.0 5.7 0.0 4.5 Q1 2014 0.0 7.2 0.0 10.4 Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4 Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4 Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0 Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8 Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.02 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0 Total 116.1 136.4 71.3 92.6 *Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter. (Compiled by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Nick Zieminski)