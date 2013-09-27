* FHA needs cash to maintain required capital cushion
* Shortfall stems from loans backed from 2007 to 2009
* Republicans: FHA was irresponsible in propping up market
* White House predicted $943 million draw in April
* Obama administration officials see finances improving
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration said on Friday it will draw $1.7 billion in cash
from the U.S. Treasury to help cover losses from troubled loans,
marking the first time in its 79-year history that it has needed
aid.
The agency, which offers mortgage lenders guarantees against
homeowner defaults, told Congress it does not have enough cash
to cover projected losses on the loans it backs. It said it
needs the subsidy to shore up its insurance fund to maintain a
required capital cushion.
White House officials projected in April that the FHA would
face a shortfall of $943 million in the fiscal year that ends on
Monday, but rising mortgage rates cut its loan volume and curbed
a hoped-for increase in revenues from higher loan premiums.
FHA Commissioner Carol Galante said her agency was required
to draw money based on loan performance assumptions that were
locked down in December, but she said those assumptions did not
capture improvements that would have likely canceled out a need
for aid.
"In the next few months, we expect updated data and economic
forecasts to reflect what we already know to be true - the
health of the (FHA insurance) fund has improved significantly,"
she told lawmakers in a letter.
The cash infusion marks what could be considered a book end
to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which started with the U.S.
subprime mortgage crisis.
Most of the damage to the FHA was caused by loans that were
made during those years as the real estate market cratered and
it expanded its book of business to support the mortgage market.
Officials said those loans are projected to cost the agency $70
billion.
Loans originated in the past few years have performed much
better. The number of loans seriously delinquent at the end of
July was 15 percent below the level of a year earlier and at the
lowest point in almost three years.
In addition, the amount of money the FHA is recovering on
foreclosed properties is up sharply. "It is estimated that the
improvement in recovery rates alone is worth more than $5
billion," Galante said.
POLITICAL TENSIONS
While the FHA had been expected to draw from the Treasury,
the size of the cash infusion, which Republicans have dubbed a
bailout, will heighten the political tension over the
government's pervasive role in the mortgage market.
Taxpayers have already propped up mortgage finance giants
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the tune of
$187.5 billion, although those government-controlled companies
are now profitable and will have returned $146 billion in
dividends to the Treasury by the end of the month.
Including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, federal housing
agencies support about nine in 10 new U.S. mortgages.
Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo said the announcement
reinforced the need for Congress to revamp the housing finance
system to reduce the government's footprint.
"Taxpayer liability could come to fruition if we do not act
on serious reform now," he said.
$30 BILLION ON HAND
The FHA said it has more than $30 billion in cash and
investments on hand to pay potential claims, but that it does
not have enough to meet a legally required 2 percent capital
ratio, which is a measure of its ability to withstand losses.
The FHA has not met its capital ratio since 2009, but the
ratio only sank below zero this budget year.
"Although this one-time transfer of funds from the Treasury
is legally necessary, it's important to note that FHA is far
from bankrupt," said Representative Maxine Waters, a California
Democratic who supports programs that help low-income borrowers.
Since the cash draw from Treasury will not be disbursed by
the FHA, it will not impact how quickly the government runs out
of money to pay its bills under the nation's $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling. In addition, the Treasury has the authority to take the
$1.7 billion back once the FHA rebuilds its reserves.
After an independent audit in November found that its
insurance fund could face losses as high as $16.3 billion, the
FHA raised the amount it charges borrowers to insure mortgages
against default and tightened underwriting. The changes, coupled
with rising home prices, helped shrink the projected gap.
The FHA has said its cash needs were mainly driven by losses
from reverse mortgages, which allow homeowners age 62 or older
to withdraw equity and repay it only when their homes are sold.
The agency, which is expected to spend $2.8 billion this year
insuring reverse mortgages, backs 90 percent of such loans.
It has already announced new guidelines for potential
reverse mortgage borrowers, including lower limits on the amount
seniors can withdraw, higher mortgage insurance fees and tougher
vetting of applicants. Those changes, however, do not go into
effect until Tuesday.
Republicans have argued the FHA needs to take more
aggressive action to protect taxpayers, including reducing
maximum loan limits and raising minimum down payments.
The Obama administration contends some of those steps would
undermine the agency's mission to provide credit to first-time
home buyers and needy communities.
The FHA has played a critical role supporting the housing
market by insuring mortgages for borrowers who make down
payments of as little as 3.5 percent. The FHA insures about $1.1
trillion in mortgages and now backs about one third of all new
loans used to purchase homes, up from about 5 percent in 2006.