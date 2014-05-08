May 8 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday they would pay dividends totaling $10.2 billion to the U.S. Treasury next month, pushing taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of the mortgage finance firms. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned since they were bailed out in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. The terms of their bailout require the companies to sweep their profits into the Treasury in return for the taxpayer support they received. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars: Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q2 2014* TBD 5.7 TBD 4.5 Q1 2014 0.0 7.2 0.0 10.4 Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4 Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4 Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0 Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8 Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0 Total 116.1 126.8 71.3 86.3 *Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter. (Compiled by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman; )