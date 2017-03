Nov 6 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that they would pay dividends totaling $6.8 billion to the U.S. Treasury next month, pushing taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of the mortgage financiers. After the payments, the companies will have sent a combined $225.5 billion in dividends to the Treasury in return for the $187.5 billion in taxpayer aid they received after the government seized them at the height of the financial crisis. Following is a quarter-by-quarter look at the capital the two government-controlled companies have drawn from the Treasury and dividends returned since they were bailed out in 2008. The bailout terms require Fannie and Freddie to sweep their profits into the Treasury. All figures are in billions of U.S. dollars: Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Aid request Dividends paid Aid request Dividends paid Q4 2014* TBD 4.0 TBD 2.8 Q3 2014 0.0 3.7 0.0 1.9 Q2 2014 0.0 5.7 0.0 4.5 Q1 2014 0.0 7.2 0.0 10.4 Q4 2013 0.0 8.6 0.0 30.4 Q3 2013 0.0 10.2 0.0 4.4 Q2 2013 0.0 59.4 0.0 7.0 Q1 2013 0.0 4.2 0.0 5.8 Q4 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q3 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q2 2012 0.0 2.9 0.0 1.8 Q1 2012 0.0 2.8 0.019 1.8 Q4 2011 4.6 2.6 0.1 1.7 Q3 2011 7.8 2.5 6.0 1.6 Q2 2011 5.1 2.3 1.5 1.6 Q1 2011 8.5 2.2 0.0 1.6 Q4 2010 2.6 2.2 0.5 1.6 Q3 2010 2.5 2.1 0.1 1.6 Q2 2010 1.5 1.9 1.8 1.3 Q1 2010 8.4 1.5 10.6 1.3 Q4 2009 15.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 Q3 2009 15.0 0.9 0.0 1.3 Q2 2009 10.7 0.4 0.0 1.1 Q1 2009 19.0 0.025 6.1 0.4 Q4 2008 15.2 0.031 30.8 0.2 Q3 2008 0.0 0.0 13.8 0.0 Total 116.1 134.5 71.3 91.0 *Dividend payments to be made in current quarter based on net worth at end of prior quarter. (Compiled by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)