WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would put the
cost of operations for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
in the federal budget in a bid to highlight the cost
of the bailout of the two mortgage firms.
The Republican-backed budget reform bill, which would also
make changes to federal loan programs, passed on a 245-180 vote.
The vote, however, was mostly along party lines and the
legislation appears unlikely to clear the Democrat-led Senate.
The health of the housing market is shaping up as a
hot-button issue ahead of presidential and congressional
elections in November. Republicans are keen to portray
government bailouts of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as ineffective
and wasteful.
The two firms , which were taken over by the government in
September 2008, have absorbed $169 billion in taxpayer support.
Representative Scott Garrett, the New Jersey Republican who
wrote the bill, said the government should no longer hide the
total taxpayer exposure to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by keeping
the funding for the two firms off the federal balance sheet.
"Because Fannie and Freddie have become the explicit
financial responsibility of the federal government, it only
makes sense," said Garrett.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has supported
placing the companies' operations on the federal budget as if
they were federal agencies, but the Obama administration has
opposed that approach.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrew Hay)