By Aruna Viswanatha

Nov 3 The California attorney general called on Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Thursday to cut mortgage debt on loans they own, a suggestion they have long resisted.

"It has become clear to me that the only way to keep distressed California homeowners in their homes is through meaningful principal reduction," attorney general Kamala Harris said in a statement.

Harris faces pressure to extract a better deal for California homeowners in long-running multi-state talks to settle mortgage abuses by top banks.

The majority of the estimated 11 million mortgages that are underwater in the United States are owned by Fannie and Freddie, which the proposed settlement is not expected to include.

Harris said the regulator of Fannie and Freddie, Edward DeMarco, should step down if he is unwilling to support principal reduction on the underwater mortgages they own.

DeMarco, acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the two firms, has argued that doing so would reduce the value of taxpayer assets.

DeMarco told lawmakers at a House of Representatives financial services subcommittee hearing on Thursday that Congress must change the law if it wants to use taxpayer funds to reduce principal mortgage debt.

The two companies have been propped up with about $145 billion in taxpayer support since they were seized by the government and placed into conservatorship in September 2008.

California's call for more principal reduction comes as state and federal officials are close to signing a $25 billion settlement with five banks -- Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Ally Financial Inc GKM.N -- to resolve allegations of improper foreclosures and other misconduct.

Harris withdrew from those talks in September and said the proposed deal failed to provide enough relief for her state's homeowners and released the banks from too many claims, but she left open the option of returning to sign an improved settlement.

Her support is crucial to getting any deal through, since California has faced some of the worst default rates in the country with two million residents who owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth. Banks would be reluctant to sign on to a deal that does not protect them from legal claims in the state.

Housing advocates and liberal groups in the state applauded Harris' decision to leave the talks and have continued to press her to negotiate a better deal.

Members of the progressive group MoveOn.org, for example, including homeowners affected by the crisis there, met Harris' staff on Thursday to outline their concerns.

"My home is worth half of what I still owe on our mortgage," Jennifer Reil, of Oakland, said in a letter to Harris. "The banks got a bailout and we are left holding the bag."

When California left the talks in September, the deal stood at around $20 billion, including about $15 billion in principal reduction and other loan modifications for delinquent, underwater borrowers.

Since then, negotiators have added about $5 billion to the total tab, including a $2 billion to $3 billion plan to allow underwater borrowers current on their payments to refinance.

The reductions apply only to loans not owned by Fannie and Freddie, but could include those serviced by the banks but held by investors. The refinancings only apply to loans held by the banks.

In exchange for the additions, the states have agreed to release the five banks from claims they made legal errors when first originating the loans.

Each bank is expected to meet a certain target for the value of the modifications they make. In the latest proposal, according to people familiar with it, those amounts are expected to convert to a cash penalty with an additional sanction if the target is not met within three years.

The latest proposal also includes a $1,500 payment to homeowners who were foreclosed on in the last few years.

Harris has said little about whether she might sign a deal, but some of her supporters have softened their criticism of it.

Rick Jacobs, who heads Courage Campaign, a group that criticized the direction of the talks before Harris withdrew, said in an interview his primary concern was principal reduction and restitution for harmed borrowers.

"If you are one of those people who are right on the edge and if you are going to be kicked out of your home tomorrow, you don't care a whole lot about ideology," he added. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Margaret Chadbourn in Washington, D.C.; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)