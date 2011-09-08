WASHINGTON, Sept 8 An increased government
effort to ease the way for refinancing mortgages would do
little for the housing market, congressional budget analysts
said in a report that could undercut an Obama administration
push to do more for borrowers.
Government plans to make refinancing easier would "not
address many of the problems facing the U.S. housing market,"
the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said.
"Although such a program would benefit borrowers and would
lower federal guarantee costs, it would be costly to mortgage
investors," according to the report.
The CBO argued that estimated benefits would be "small
relative to the size of the housing market, the mortgage
market, and the overall economy."
A refinancing initiative under consideration by the White
House would allow certain borrowers to refinance loans that are
backed by government-owned Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB or the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).
The CBO working paper dampens the likelihood the White
House can find broad support for a proposal to offer more
government support for refinancings. Under the White House
initiative, monthly payments by borrowers would be cut, freeing
up cash for other business spending.
"A large-scale mortgage refinancing program" could spur the
refinancing of 2.9 million mortgages totaling $428 billion, the
CBO said. The plan would prevent 111,000 defaults that would
otherwise occur, according to the report.
From the borrowers perspective, it would provide $7.4
billion in savings from lower mortgage payments in the first
year of the program.
Offsetting any savings in lower monthly payments, private
investors would take a hit, the CBO said, losing about $13
billion to $15 billion, according to the CBO estimates, as
loans held by bondholders would be paid back early.
The nonpartisan group said the losses to government
agencies invested in mortgage-backed securities, including the
Federal Reserve and Treasury Department, would amount to $4.5
billion.
Combined with the FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac support
about 90 percent of the mortgage market. The CBO estimates
defaults prevented by a refinancing plan would save the FHA and
the two government-sponsored enterprises about $3.9 billion.
The administration has been urging Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac's regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to
consider changing existing refinancing programs to help reduce
homeowners' mortgages. The agency's acting director, Edward
DeMarco, has said his main mission is to conserve the assets
held by the two firms.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)