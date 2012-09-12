NEW YORK, Sept 12 Fewer U.S. homeowners were
underwater on their mortgages in the second quarter, helped by
an improvement in home prices, data analysis firm CoreLogic said
on Wed nesday.
There were 10.8 million homeowners who owed more on their
mortgages than their home was worth in the second quarter of the
year, down from 11.4 million in the first three months of 2012,
CoreLogic said.
That accounted for 22.3 percent of properties, down from
23.7 percent. An additional 2.3 million borrowers had less than
5 percent equity in their homes, considered to be near negative
equity.
The large number of underwater homeowners - also known as
being in negative equity - has raised concerns borrowers could
choose to walk away from their homes rather than struggle with
burdensome mortgages.
But most underwater borrowers are continuing to pay their
mortgages, the report showed. The share of homeowners that were
underwater and up to date on their payments was 84.9 percent, up
slightly from 84.8 percent in the first quarter.
About 600,000 homeowners returned to positive equity in the
second quarter, adding to the 700,000 that were above water in
the first quarter.
Negative equity totaled $689 billion, down from $691
billion.
Hard-hit Nevada had the highest share of underwater
homeowners at 59 percent. The top five states, which also
included Florida and Arizona, accounted for 34.1 percent of the
total amount of negative equity.