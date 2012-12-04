NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. home prices posted their
biggest annual jump in more than six years in October in a sign
the housing sector continues to recover, data analysis firm
CoreLogic said on Tuesday.
CoreLogic's home price index rose 6.3 percent
compared to October a year ago, the biggest increase since June
2006 and the eighth consecutive increase in home prices
nationally on a year-over-year basis, CoreLogic said.
Home prices fell 0.2 percent in October from September but
this was due to seasonal factors as the housing market enters
the off season, CoreLogic said.
Excluding distressed sales, prices were up 5.8 percent on a
yearly basis and rose 0.5 percent month on month.
Homeowners in danger of foreclosure, or in "distress", often
sell their homes at a significantly reduced price.
"The housing recovery that started earlier in 2012 continues
to gain momentum," said Mark Fleming, chief economist at
CoreLogic, said in a statement.
Of the top 100 Core-Based Statistical Areas measured by
population, 17 showed year-over-year declines in October, four
fewer than in September.