NEW YORK, July 30 Lenders completed fewer U.S.
foreclosures in June than they did a year ago, while the number
of properties sitting in the foreclosure pipeline also decreased
as the housing market continued to improve, data from CoreLogic
showed on Tuesday.
There were 55,000 foreclosures finished last month, down
from 68,000 in June of last year, CoreLogic said.
Still, that was a slight increase from 53,000 foreclosures in
May.
Before the housing market's downturn in 2007, completed
foreclosures averaged 21,000 per month between 2000 and 2006.
Since the financial crisis began in September 2008, there have
been about 4.5 million foreclosures.
Foreclosures are completed when a home is either seized by
the lender or sold at auction.
Over the past year and a half, the battered housing market
has gotten back on its feet as prices rose, sales climbed and
the foreclosure landscape improved.
There were approximately 1 million homes in some stage of
foreclosure, down from 1.4 million a year ago. That foreclosure
inventory represented 2.5 percent of all mortgaged homes, down
from 3.4 percent in June last year.
The five states with the highest number of foreclosures in
the year leading up to June were Florida, California, Michigan,
Texas and Georgia, which together accounted for almost half of
all foreclosures.
Florida also had the highest percentage of homes sitting in
foreclosure, followed by New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and
Maine.